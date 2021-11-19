UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Reports 1 New Imported COVID-19 Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 03:20 PM

Hong Kong reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported one new imported case of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total tally of confirmed cases to 12,396

HONG KONG, Nov. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) --:Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported one new imported case of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total tally of confirmed cases to 12,396.

The newly reported case involved a mutant strain. A total of 36 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all were imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress.

Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, around 4.69 million people, or 69.6 percent of the eligible population have taken at least one dose of the vaccine, while around 4.49 million, or 66.7 percent are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, eligible groups to receive a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccines will be expanded to cover more people in Hong Kong.

A total of 64,104 people have taken the booster shot in Hong Kong, the latest official data showed.

Related Topics

Hong Kong Progress February All Government Million

Recent Stories

50 migrant workers died in Qatar in 2020: report

50 migrant workers died in Qatar in 2020: report

1 minute ago
 Senate nods 2 bills related to Higher Education Co ..

Senate nods 2 bills related to Higher Education Commission

1 minute ago
 Japan to decide on relaxation of COVID-19 restrict ..

Japan to decide on relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions on events, eateries

1 minute ago
 PakVsBan: Pakistan to chase the target of 128 runs ..

PakVsBan: Pakistan to chase the target of 128 runs in first T20 match

28 minutes ago
 Hungarian FM announces two major Chinese investmen ..

Hungarian FM announces two major Chinese investments

2 minutes ago
 Canada sees increased inflow of international fund ..

Canada sees increased inflow of international funds

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.