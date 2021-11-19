Hong Kong reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HONG KONG, Nov. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) --:Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported one new imported case of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total tally of confirmed cases to 12,396.

The newly reported case involved a mutant strain. A total of 36 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all were imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress.

Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, around 4.69 million people, or 69.6 percent of the eligible population have taken at least one dose of the vaccine, while around 4.49 million, or 66.7 percent are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, eligible groups to receive a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccines will be expanded to cover more people in Hong Kong.

A total of 64,104 people have taken the booster shot in Hong Kong, the latest official data showed.