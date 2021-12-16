Hong Kong reports 10 new imported COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

HONG KONG, Dec. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 10 new imported cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total tally to 12,506.

The newly reported cases involved mutant strains. The patients comprise six males and four females, aged 24 to 76.

A total of 57 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all were imported, according to the CHP.

Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, nearly 4.82 million people, or 71.6 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, while over 4.58 million people, or 68.1 percent, are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, a total of 276,201 people in Hong Kong have taken their booster shot as of 7:00 p.m. local time Wednesday.

