Hong Kong reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 13 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking its total tally to 11,607.

Of the new cases, three infections were locally transmitted and 10 were imported, according to a CHP briefing.

A second batch of the Fosun Pharma/BioNTech vaccines were shipped to Hong Kong on Tuesday morning.

Under the government inoculation program starting Feb. 26, about 877,900 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines developed by Fosun Pharma/BioNTech and Sinovac Biotech have been administered in Hong Kong, with 280,500 people fully vaccinated.