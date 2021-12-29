UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Reports 14 New Imported COVID-19 Cases, 12 Additional Omicron Infections

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Published December 29, 2021 | 03:44 PM

Hong Kong reports 14 new imported COVID-19 cases, 12 additional Omicron infections

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) on Wednesday reported 14 new imported cases of COVID-19, taking the total tally of confirmed cases to 12,618

HONG KONG, Dec. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) on Wednesday reported 14 new imported cases of COVID-19, taking the total tally of confirmed cases to 12,618.

Eleven of the cases involved mutant strains. The mutation test result of one case is pending, and the viral loads of the remaining two cases are insufficient for mutation tests. The patients comprise nine males and five females, aged 15 to 63.

A total of 109 cases have been reported in the past 14 days. One of them is an import-related case, while the rest are imported cases, according to the CHP.

Meanwhile, the whole genome sequencing analysis of 12 cases announced earlier confirmed they all carried the Omicron variant of COVID-19, bringing the total number of Omicron infections to 70 in Hong Kong.

Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, about 4.86 million people or 72.2 percent of the eligible population have taken at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines, while about 4.64 million or 69 percent of the eligible population have taken two doses.Meanwhile, a total of 366,368 people had taken the booster shot in Hong Kong as of 7:00 p.m. local time Tuesday.

Related Topics

Hong Kong February All Government Loads Limited Million P

Recent Stories

IJF President lauds UAE’s efforts to lead sporti ..

IJF President lauds UAE’s efforts to lead sporting world during pandemic

33 seconds ago
 Liverpool need to improve before Chelsea clash, sa ..

Liverpool need to improve before Chelsea clash, says Van Dijk

1 minute ago
 JKNF urges Kashmiris to observe strike on 1st Janu ..

JKNF urges Kashmiris to observe strike on 1st January

1 minute ago
 Belarusian Embassy to UK to Send Request to Author ..

Belarusian Embassy to UK to Send Request to Authorities on Progress Into Attack ..

1 minute ago
 One Third of Americans Consider Biden's Electoral ..

One Third of Americans Consider Biden's Electoral Victory as Illegitimate - Poll

1 minute ago
 Moldova's Dodon Recognized as Suspect in Case of $ ..

Moldova's Dodon Recognized as Suspect in Case of $12Mln Embezzlement

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.