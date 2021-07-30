UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Reports 2 New Imported COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 04:49 PM

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported two new imported cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total tally to 11,984

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) --:Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported two new imported cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total tally to 11,984.

Both of the newly reported cases are imported cases.

A total of 27 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all of them are imported cases.

Meanwhile, the CHP is following up two newly notified overseas confirmed cases. The cases involve one 45-year-old man and one 48-year-old man, who departed Hong Kong to Japan and Britain on July 7 and July 21 respectively.

The former tested positive 13 days after arrival with symptoms showing, while the latter tested positive two days after arrival and remained asymptomatic.

As far, some 3.17 million residents have taken at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines since the launch of the vaccination drive in late February, accounting for 46.5 percent of the eligible population. About 2.36 million people have been fully vaccinated.

