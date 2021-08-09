UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Reports 2 New Imported COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 01:44 PM

Hong Kong reports 2 new imported COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported two new imported cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the tally of total confirmed cases to 12,015

HONG KONG (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) --:Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported two new imported cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the tally of total confirmed cases to 12,015.

The new imported cases involved patients arriving in Hong Kong from Romania and Russia.

In the past 14 days, the CHP reported a total of 35 confirmed cases, including one untraceable local infection and the rest were imported.

More than 6.18 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered since the launch of the government vaccination program on Feb. 26. More than 3.49 million people, or 51.4 percent of the eligible population, have received their first shot, and more than 2.68 million are fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Russia Hong Kong Romania From Government Million

Recent Stories

Twelve soldiers killed in attack in northwest Burk ..

Twelve soldiers killed in attack in northwest Burkina Faso

39 seconds ago
 Kunduz Not Captured in Taliban Offensive - Russian ..

Kunduz Not Captured in Taliban Offensive - Russian Foreign Ministry

40 seconds ago
 No good news here: Key IPCC findings on climate ch ..

No good news here: Key IPCC findings on climate change

44 seconds ago
 MoHAP advises global pharma firms to apply for UAE ..

MoHAP advises global pharma firms to apply for UAE&#039;s approval for products ..

15 minutes ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Monday

46 seconds ago
 Central China's Zhangjiajie launches 2nd round of ..

Central China's Zhangjiajie launches 2nd round of all-inclusive nucleic acid tes ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.