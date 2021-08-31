Hong Kong reports 2 new imported COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported two new imported cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total tally to 12,112

The new cases involved patients arriving in Hong Kong from Turkey and Greece.

A total of 74 cases have been reported in the past 14 days, including one untraceable local case, with the rest imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government vaccination program in late February, around 4.12 million people, or 61.2 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, while around 3.41 millions are fully vaccinated.

