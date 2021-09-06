UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Reports 2 New Imported COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 01:40 PM

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported two new imported cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total tally to 12,123

The new cases involved patients arriving in Hong Kong from Indonesia and the United States.

A total of 69 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all were imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, more than 4.24 million people, or 63 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, while around 3.6 million are fully vaccinated.

