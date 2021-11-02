UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Reports 2 New Imported COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 12:51 PM

Hong Kong reports 2 new imported COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) on Tuesday reported two new imported cases of COVID-19, taking the total tally to 12,349

HONG KONG, Nov. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) on Tuesday reported two new imported cases of COVID-19, taking the total tally to 12,349.

The newly reported cases are imported cases with mutant strains.

A total of 48 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all were imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, around 4.62 million people, or 68.6 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, while around 4.43 million have been fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Progress February All Government Million

Recent Stories

4 killed, 11 injured in Hazara Expressway road acc ..

4 killed, 11 injured in Hazara Expressway road accident

4 seconds ago
 Japan govt to relax quarantine on business travele ..

Japan govt to relax quarantine on business travelers

5 minutes ago
 Al-Ameen Academy that helps poor students for PMS, ..

Al-Ameen Academy that helps poor students for PMS, CSS exams

8 minutes ago
 Uniform curriculum vital for social, economic inte ..

Uniform curriculum vital for social, economic integration

13 minutes ago
 Foreign film thriving in pandemic, says Michael Ma ..

Foreign film thriving in pandemic, says Michael Mann

18 minutes ago
 ADJD, ADSG partner to initiate training programme ..

ADJD, ADSG partner to initiate training programme for legal researchers

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.