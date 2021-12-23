Hong Kong reports 2 new imported COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported two new imported cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total tally of confirmed cases to 12,550

HONG KONG, Dec. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) --:Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported two new imported cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total tally of confirmed cases to 12,550.

The newly reported cases, one male aged 36 and one female aged 27, involved mutant strains.

A total of 77 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all were imported, according to the CHP.

Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, around 4.84 million people or 71.9 percent of the eligible population have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, while over 4.61 million or 68.6 percent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated.

