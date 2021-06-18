Hong Kong reports 3 imported COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported three imported cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the tally to 11,884.

Hong Kong has seen no new local COVID-19 cases for 11 consecutive days

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported three imported cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the tally to 11,884.

Hong Kong has seen no new local COVID-19 cases for 11 consecutive days. The imported cases involved patients who arrived from Cyprus and Indonesia, according to the CHP.

A total of 32 cases were reported in Hong Kong in the past 14 days, including three local cases, of which one was from an unknown source, the CHP said.

Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 26 and more than 3.08 million doses have been administered so far. Some 1.84 million people, or about 27.1 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, including more than 1.23 million people fully vaccinated.