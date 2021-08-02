Hong Kong reports 3 new imported COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HONG KONG, Aug. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) --:Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported three new imported cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total tally to 11,990.

Of the new cases, two were found to carry L452R and N501Y mutant strains, respectively, according to the CHP.

A total of 29 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all are imported.

Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 26, and about 5.72 million doses have been administered so far. Some 3.26 million people, or about 47.9 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, and more than 2.46 million people have been fully vaccinated.