Hong Kong Reports 3 New Imported COVID-19 Cases

Thu 30th September 2021

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported three new imported cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total tally to 12,217

The new cases involved people arriving in Hong Kong from France and Pakistan.

A total of 65 cases were reported over the past 14 days and all of them were imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, around 4.48 million people, or 66.5 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, while over 4.16 million are fully vaccinated.

