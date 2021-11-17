UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Reports 3 New Imported COVID-19 Cases

HONG KONG, Nov. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) --:Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) on Wednesday reported three new imported cases of COVID-19, taking the total tally to 12,391.

The newly reported cases are imported ones that involved mutant strains. A total of 39 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all of them were imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress.

Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, more than 4.68 million people, or 69.5 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, while around 4.48 million people, or 66.6 percent, are fully vaccinated.

A booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine has been made available to eligible groups in Hong Kong. People with weak immunity and high risks of infection with the virus can receive their third dose.

More Stories From Health

