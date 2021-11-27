Hong Kong reports 3 new imported COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HONG KONG, Nov. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported three new imported cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total tally to 12,424.

The newly reported cases involved mutant strains. A total of 43 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all of them were imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress.

Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, around 4.73 million people, or 70.2 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, while about 4.52 million people, or 67.1 percent, are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, a total of 121,914 people have taken the booster shot in Hong Kong as of 7:00 p.m. local time Friday.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government expects the third dose administration will cover about 1.86 million people.