UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Reports 5 New Imported COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 03:51 PM

Hong Kong reports 5 new imported COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported five new imported cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the tally of confirmed cases in Hong Kong to 12,138

HONG KONG, Sept. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) --:Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported five new imported cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the tally of confirmed cases in Hong Kong to 12,138.

A total of 61 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all were imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, some 4.3 million people, or 63.8 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, while around 3.71 million are fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Hong Kong Progress February All Government Million

Recent Stories

Reem Al Hashemy participates in High-level Humanit ..

Reem Al Hashemy participates in High-level Humanitarian Event on Anticipatory Ac ..

25 minutes ago
 Russia's Gazprom says Nord Stream 2 pipeline 'full ..

Russia's Gazprom says Nord Stream 2 pipeline 'fully completed'

50 seconds ago
 Theater Wallay to showcase Monologues on Sept 19

Theater Wallay to showcase Monologues on Sept 19

52 seconds ago
 Pakistan, China agree on 'close coordination' for ..

Pakistan, China agree on 'close coordination' for stable, prosperous Afghanistan ..

53 seconds ago
 European stock markets rise at open

European stock markets rise at open

55 seconds ago
 Inam Ghani appointed as IG, PRP

Inam Ghani appointed as IG, PRP

58 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.