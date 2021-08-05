Hong Kong reports 6 new COVID-19 cases including 1 untraceable

UrduPoint.com

H.KONG (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total tally to 12,002.

Among the newly reported cases announced, five are imported cases and one is a local case with unknown sources. The last time Hong Kong saw a local case of COVID-19 was on July 11.

The local case with unknown sources involves a 43-year-old man, who is believed to be a re-positive case that previously went undiagnosed.

Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 26, and more than 5.92 million doses have been administered so far. Some 3.36 million people, or about 49.5 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, and more than 2.55 million people have been fully vaccinated.

