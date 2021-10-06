UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Reports 6 New Imported COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 01:36 PM

Hong Kong reports 6 new imported COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported six new imported cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 12,243

HONG KONG, Oct. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) --:Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported six new imported cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 12,243.

A total of 71 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all of them were imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, around 4.52 million people, or 67.1 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccines, while around 4.24 million are fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Progress February All Government Million

Recent Stories

Russia's Tatneft Resuming Operation at Some Oil Fi ..

Russia's Tatneft Resuming Operation at Some Oil Fields in Libya

6 minutes ago
 Legendary comedian Umer Sharif's funeral will be o ..

Legendary comedian Umer Sharif's funeral will be offered in Karachi today

16 minutes ago
 IST Students win 1st position in International Fre ..

IST Students win 1st position in International Free Mission UAV Competition at T ..

6 minutes ago
 Kyrgyzstan confirms 80 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan confirms 80 new COVID-19 cases

6 minutes ago
 German Police Conduct Operation to Fight Money Lau ..

German Police Conduct Operation to Fight Money Laundering in 3 Federal States - ..

11 minutes ago
 FEATURE - Twenty Years of US Presence Only Replace ..

FEATURE - Twenty Years of US Presence Only Replaced Taliban With Corrupt Warlord ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.