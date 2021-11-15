Hong Kong reports 6 new imported COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) on Monday reported six new imported cases of COVID-19, taking the total tally to 12,387

HONG KONG, Nov. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) --:Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) on Monday reported six new imported cases of COVID-19, taking the total tally to 12,387.

Five of the newly reported cases involved mutant strains while the mutation test result of the remaining case is pending.

A total of 35 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all of them were imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, more than 4.67 million people, or 69.4 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines, while around 4.47 million people, or 66.5 percent, are fully vaccinated.