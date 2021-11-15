UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Reports 6 New Imported COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 03:27 PM

Hong Kong reports 6 new imported COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) on Monday reported six new imported cases of COVID-19, taking the total tally to 12,387

HONG KONG, Nov. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) --:Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) on Monday reported six new imported cases of COVID-19, taking the total tally to 12,387.

Five of the newly reported cases involved mutant strains while the mutation test result of the remaining case is pending.

A total of 35 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all of them were imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, more than 4.67 million people, or 69.4 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines, while around 4.47 million people, or 66.5 percent, are fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Progress February All Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE announces 61 new COVID-19 cases, 89 recoveries ..

UAE announces 61 new COVID-19 cases, 89 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

20 minutes ago
 Over 118.36M coronavirus vaccine shots given in Tu ..

Over 118.36M coronavirus vaccine shots given in Turkey to date

2 minutes ago
 US journalist detained in Myanmar released: govt s ..

US journalist detained in Myanmar released: govt source

8 minutes ago
 Another LHC refuses hearing of appeals of Jamshed ..

Another LHC refuses hearing of appeals of Jamshed Cheema, his wife

34 minutes ago
 Body recovered from agriculture field

Body recovered from agriculture field

8 minutes ago
 Kremlin says 'wrong' to entirely blame Lukashenko ..

Kremlin says 'wrong' to entirely blame Lukashenko for migrant crisis

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.