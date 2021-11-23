UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Reports 6 New Imported COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 04:22 PM

Hong Kong reports 6 new imported COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported six new imported cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total tally to 12,410

HONG KONG, Nov. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported six new imported cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total tally to 12,410.

Five of the cases involved mutant strains while the viral load of the remaining case is insufficient for mutation tests. A total of 36 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all of them were imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, more than 4.

7 million people, or 69.9 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, while around 4.5 million people, or 66.9 percent, are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, eligible groups to receive a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccines will be expanded to cover more people in Hong Kong.

A total of 86,870 people have taken the booster shot in Hong Kong as of 7:00 p.m. local time Monday.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government expects the third dose administration to cover about 1.86 million people.

Related Topics

Hong Kong Progress February All Government Million P

Recent Stories

Pawri girl’s dance moves in a wedding ceremony g ..

Pawri girl’s dance moves in a wedding ceremony goes viral

21 minutes ago
 Man held for selling fake fertilisers

Man held for selling fake fertilisers

2 minutes ago
 Govt to facilitate in visa to citizens of Oman in ..

Govt to facilitate in visa to citizens of Oman in Pakistan: Sheikh Rashid

2 minutes ago
 Secretary General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary General Receives the Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the OIC

39 minutes ago
 Russia to Continue Championing Non-Discriminatory ..

Russia to Continue Championing Non-Discriminatory Approach to Energy Transition ..

2 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 215 new community cases of COV ..

New Zealand reports 215 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.