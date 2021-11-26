UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Reports 6 New Imported COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 04:53 PM

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported six new imported cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total tally to 12,417

Five of the cases involve mutant strains while the mutation test result of the remaining case is pending.

The newly confirmed infections were reported in two males and four females, aged one to 45, according to the CHP.

A total of 37 cases have been reported in the past 14 days in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, more than 4.72 million people, or 70.1 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, while about 4.51 million people, or 67 percent, are fully vaccinated.

