Hong Kong reports 6 new imported COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported six new imported cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total tally of confirmed cases in the financial hub to 12,436

HONG KONG, Nov. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported six new imported cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total tally of confirmed cases in the financial hub to 12,436.

Four of the cases involved mutant strains, while the viral load of one case is insufficient for mutation tests and the result of the remaining case is pending. A total of 43 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all were imported, according to the CHP.

Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, around 4.

75 million people, or 70.5 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, while around 4.53 million, or 67.3 percent, are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, a total of 156,403 people have taken the booster shot in Hong Kong as of 7:00 p.m. local time Monday.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government expects the third-dose vaccination for the groups to cover about 1.86 million people.