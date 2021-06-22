Hong Kong reports 7 imported COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported seven imported cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the tally to 11,896

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported seven imported cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the tally to 11,896.

Hong Kong has seen no new local COVID-19 cases for 15 consecutive days.

A total of 24 cases were reported in Hong Kong in the past 14 days and all of them were imported, the CHP said.

Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 26 and more than 3.26 million doses have been administered so far. Some 1.97 million people, or about 29 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, including more than 1.29 million people fully vaccinated.