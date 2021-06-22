UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Reports 7 Imported COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 01:41 PM

Hong Kong reports 7 imported COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported seven imported cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the tally to 11,896

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported seven imported cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the tally to 11,896.

Hong Kong has seen no new local COVID-19 cases for 15 consecutive days.

A total of 24 cases were reported in Hong Kong in the past 14 days and all of them were imported, the CHP said.

Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 26 and more than 3.26 million doses have been administered so far. Some 1.97 million people, or about 29 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, including more than 1.29 million people fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Hong Kong All Million

Recent Stories

Amenity plots in past used for residential, commer ..

28 seconds ago

China's Guangdong reports two new local COVID-19 c ..

30 seconds ago

Steinmeier Laid Wreath at Berlin's Soviet War Memo ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $72.45 a barrel M ..

12 minutes ago

Chinese shares close higher Tuesday

2 minutes ago

UK borrowing sinks in May on easing lockdown: data ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.