Hong Kong Reports 7 New Imported COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 01:34 PM

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported seven new imported cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total tally to 12,069

Five of the newly imported cases involved patients arriving in Hong Kong from Pakistan, while the other two involved patients arriving from Lithuania and Turkey respectively.

According to the CHP, a total of 47 cases have been reported in the past 14 days, including an untraceable local case and an import-related case, with the rest imported.

Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, nearly 3.96 million people, or 58.7 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine in Hong Kong, while nearly 3.16 million people have been fully vaccinated.

