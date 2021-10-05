UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Reports 7 New Imported COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 12:46 PM

Hong Kong reports 7 new imported COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported seven new imported cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total tally to 12,237

HONG KONG, Oct. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported seven new imported cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total tally to 12,237.

The new cases involved people arriving in Hong Kong from Pakistan, India, Kenya, Egypt and the Philippines.

A total of 65 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all of them were imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, around 4.51 million people, or 67 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccines, while around 4.23 million are fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Egypt Hong Kong Progress Philippines Kenya February All From Government Million

Recent Stories

China issues 13 mln digital driver's licenses: min ..

China issues 13 mln digital driver's licenses: ministry

22 seconds ago
 Singapore's retail sales fall 2.8 pct on year in A ..

Singapore's retail sales fall 2.8 pct on year in August

24 seconds ago
 China's Shaanxi to hold agricultural high-tech fai ..

China's Shaanxi to hold agricultural high-tech fair

2 minutes ago
 Cavani ready for World Cup qualifiers

Cavani ready for World Cup qualifiers

2 minutes ago
 India to Receive Russia's S-400 Air Defense System ..

India to Receive Russia's S-400 Air Defense Systems as Scheduled - Air Force Chi ..

2 minutes ago
 Get Ready to Capture the Moon with all New Infinix ..

Get Ready to Capture the Moon with all New Infinix Zero X Pro!

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.