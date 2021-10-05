Hong Kong reports 7 new imported COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

HONG KONG, Oct. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported seven new imported cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total tally to 12,237.

The new cases involved people arriving in Hong Kong from Pakistan, India, Kenya, Egypt and the Philippines.

A total of 65 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all of them were imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, around 4.51 million people, or 67 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccines, while around 4.23 million are fully vaccinated.