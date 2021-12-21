Hong Kong reports 8 new imported COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported eight new imported cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total tally of confirmed cases to 12,541

HONG KONG, Dec. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported eight new imported cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total tally of confirmed cases to 12,541.

The newly reported cases are imported cases which involved mutant strains. The patients comprise seven males and one female aged 11 to 61.

A total of 67 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all were imported, according to the CHP.

Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, around 4.

84 million people or 71.8 percent of the eligible population have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, while over 4.61 million or 68.5 percent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, a total of 315,033 people have taken the booster shot in Hong Kong as of 7:00 p.m. local time Monday.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government expects the third-dose vaccination to cover about 1.86 million people.