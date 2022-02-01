Hong Kong reports 92 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

HONG KONG, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) --:Hong Kong reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours on Monday, taking the total tally of cases tested positive to 14,197, according to data from the Center for Health Protection.

The newly reported cases consist of 12 imported cases, 13 local cases and 67 cases epidemiologically linked with previous cases.

The center said 82 of the cases involve mutant strains, the mutation test results of nine cases are pending and the viral load of the remaining case is insufficient for mutation tests.

Meanwhile, the whole genome sequencing analysis of 38 cases announced earlier confirmed that they all carried the Omicron variant of COVID-19, bringing the total number of Omicron infections to 774 in Hong Kong.

Since the launch of a mass inoculation program in February 2021, about 5.34 million people, or 79.4 percent of the eligible population in Hong Kong, have taken at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, while over 4.81 million, or 71.4 percent of the eligible population, have taken two doses.