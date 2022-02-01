UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Reports 92 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 04:31 PM

Hong Kong reports 92 new COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours on Monday, taking the total tally of cases tested positive to 14,197, according to data from the Center for Health Protectio

HONG KONG, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) --:Hong Kong reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours on Monday, taking the total tally of cases tested positive to 14,197, according to data from the Center for Health Protection.

The newly reported cases consist of 12 imported cases, 13 local cases and 67 cases epidemiologically linked with previous cases.

The center said 82 of the cases involve mutant strains, the mutation test results of nine cases are pending and the viral load of the remaining case is insufficient for mutation tests.

Meanwhile, the whole genome sequencing analysis of 38 cases announced earlier confirmed that they all carried the Omicron variant of COVID-19, bringing the total number of Omicron infections to 774 in Hong Kong.

Since the launch of a mass inoculation program in February 2021, about 5.34 million people, or 79.4 percent of the eligible population in Hong Kong, have taken at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, while over 4.81 million, or 71.4 percent of the eligible population, have taken two doses.

Related Topics

Hong Kong February All From Million

Recent Stories

Past rulers did no spend money on welfare of publi ..

Past rulers did no spend money on welfare of public: Imran Khan

10 minutes ago
 Vietnam reports 12,674 new COVID-19 cases, 2,275,7 ..

Vietnam reports 12,674 new COVID-19 cases, 2,275,727 in total

1 minute ago
 Russia registers new record for daily COVID-19 cas ..

Russia registers new record for daily COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 PMD forecast light to moderate rain couple with th ..

PMD forecast light to moderate rain couple with thunderstorm

7 minutes ago
 JALA establishes linkages with various stakeholder ..

JALA establishes linkages with various stakeholders in Justice Sectors: Senate i ..

7 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 4,774 new COVID-19 infections, 13 ..

Malaysia reports 4,774 new COVID-19 infections, 13 new deaths

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>