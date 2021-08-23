UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Reports Five New Imported COVID-19 Cases

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported five new imported cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total tally to 12,062

A total of 44 cases have been reported in the past 14 days, including one untraceable local case and an import-related case, with the rest imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive continued to make progress after the number of doses administered embarked the 7-million mark.

Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, nearly 3.93 million people, or 58.3 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine in Hong Kong, while nearly 3.13 million people have been fully vaccinated.

