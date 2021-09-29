UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Reports Five New Imported COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 02:23 PM

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported five new imported cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 12,214

A total of 61 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all are imported, according to the CHP.

A spokesperson of the CHP strongly urged the public to avoid all non-essential travel outside Hong Kong, in view of the recent global widespread of the COVID-19 mutant strains and reports of infections in some vaccinated individuals.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, around 4.47 million people, or 66.4 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccines, while around 4.15 million are fully vaccinated.

