UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Reports Four New Imported COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 01:23 PM

Hong Kong reports four new imported COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported four new imported cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total tally to 12,230

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported four new imported cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total tally to 12,230.

A total of 66 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all were imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, around 4.51 million people, or 66.9 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccines, while around 4.22 million are fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Progress February All Government Million

Recent Stories

World Teacher's Day to be marked tomorrow

World Teacher's Day to be marked tomorrow

1 minute ago
 India reports 20,799 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 20,799 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 Beijing 2022 test events to start in October

Beijing 2022 test events to start in October

1 minute ago
 China Evacuates 4,400 in Liaoning Due to Floods - ..

China Evacuates 4,400 in Liaoning Due to Floods - Reports

1 minute ago
 Chinese mainland reports 26 imported COVID-19 case ..

Chinese mainland reports 26 imported COVID-19 cases, 1 local infection

1 minute ago
 New Zealand's Auckland to gradually relax COVID-19 ..

New Zealand's Auckland to gradually relax COVID-19 restrictions as Delta cases c ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.