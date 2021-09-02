Hong Kong reports no new COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) announced that no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Thursday, the first report of zero daily coronavirus infection in Hong Kong since July 31

HONG KONG, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) --:Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) announced that no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Thursday, the first report of zero daily coronavirus infection in Hong Kong since July 31.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong remained at 12,113.

A total of 71 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all were imported, according to the CHP.

Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, more than 4.16 million people, or 61.8 percent of Hong Kong's eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, while around 3.48 million are fully vaccinated