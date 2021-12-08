Hong Kong reports no new COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong on Wednesday reported no new confirmed cases of COVID-19, with the total tally remaining at 12,471

HONG KONG, Dec. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Hong Kong on Wednesday reported no new confirmed cases of COVID-19, with the total tally remaining at 12,471.

A total of 61 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all were imported, according to Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection.

Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, more than 4.

79 million people, or 71.2 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 4.56 million, or 67.7 percent, are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, a total of 226,325 people have taken the booster jab in Hong Kong as of 7:00 p.m. local time Wednesday.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government expects the third-dose vaccination to cover 1.86 million people.