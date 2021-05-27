Hong Kong reports no new COVID-19 cases, first time since last October

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) announced that no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Thursday, marking the first time the financial hub reports zero daily coronavirus infection since mid-October last year

The total tally of COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong remained at 11,836.

A total of 23 new cases were reported in the past 14 days, including five local cases from unknown sources and one possibly local case, according to the CHP.

In regard to a preliminarily tested positive case that involved a 61-year-old female nurse working in a community vaccination center, the CHP said, according to laboratory analysis, the specimen of the case was compatible with the COVID-19 vaccine strain.

Therefore, this case will not be classified as a case of COVID-19 infection.

Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 26, and more than 2.22 million vaccine doses have been administered so far. About 1.28 million people have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, including more than 934,300 people fully vaccinated.