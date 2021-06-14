Hong Kong reports one imported COVID-19 case

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported one imported case of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the tally in to 11,878

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported one imported case of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the tally in to 11,878.

Hong Kong has seen no new local COVID-19 cases for seven consecutive days. The imported case involved a woman who arrived from Indonesia, according to the CHP.

A total of 40 cases were reported in Hong Kong in the past 14 days, including three local cases, of which one was from an unknown source, the CHP said.

Monday is the first day that people aged from 12 to 15 in Hong Kong can be vaccinated with BioNTech vaccine.

Patrick Nip, secretary for the civil service of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, said as the summer vacation is approaching, many teenagers will hang out with friends. The risk of infection could be greatly reduced by vaccination even if community activities increased.

Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 26 and more than 2.93 million doses have been administered so far. Some 1.73 million people, or about 26.5 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, including more than 1.19 million people fully vaccinated.