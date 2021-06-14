UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Reports One Imported COVID-19 Case

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 04:46 PM

Hong Kong reports one imported COVID-19 case

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported one imported case of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the tally in to 11,878

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported one imported case of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the tally in to 11,878.

Hong Kong has seen no new local COVID-19 cases for seven consecutive days. The imported case involved a woman who arrived from Indonesia, according to the CHP.

A total of 40 cases were reported in Hong Kong in the past 14 days, including three local cases, of which one was from an unknown source, the CHP said.

Monday is the first day that people aged from 12 to 15 in Hong Kong can be vaccinated with BioNTech vaccine.

Patrick Nip, secretary for the civil service of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, said as the summer vacation is approaching, many teenagers will hang out with friends. The risk of infection could be greatly reduced by vaccination even if community activities increased.

Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 26 and more than 2.93 million doses have been administered so far. Some 1.73 million people, or about 26.5 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, including more than 1.19 million people fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Hong Kong Indonesia Women From Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates&#039; Pogacar takes home victory ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai Customs showcases leading initiatives to sup ..

7 minutes ago

SBP facilitates exporters to sell products through ..

20 minutes ago

UAEFA signs agreement with CIES and Sorbonne Unive ..

22 minutes ago

Montpellier snap up No 8 Tauleigne from Bordeaux

6 minutes ago

Military Facility at Baghdad Airport Targeted by D ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.