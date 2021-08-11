Hong Kong reports one new imported COVID-19 case

(@FahadShabbir)

HONG KONG (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported one new imported case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the tally of total confirmed cases to 12,020.

The new imported case involved a patient arriving in Hong Kong from Bangladesh.

In the past 14 days, the CHP reported a total of 40 confirmed cases, including one untraceable local infection and the rest were imported.

More than 6.31 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Hong Kong since the launch of the government vaccination program on Feb. 26. More than 3.56 million people, or 52.4 percent of the eligible population, have received their first shot, and more than 2.75 million are fully vaccinated.