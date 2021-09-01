Hong Kong reports one new imported COVID-19 case

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported one new imported case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 12,113

HONG KONG, Sept. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported one new imported case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 12,113.

The new case involved a patient coming from Greece, according to the CHP.

A total of 73 cases have been reported over the past 14 days, all imported.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government vaccination program in late February, around 4.14 million people, or 61.5 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, including around 3.45 million fully vaccinated.