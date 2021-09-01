UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Reports One New Imported COVID-19 Case

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 04:46 PM

Hong Kong reports one new imported COVID-19 case

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported one new imported case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 12,113

HONG KONG, Sept. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported one new imported case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 12,113.

The new case involved a patient coming from Greece, according to the CHP.

A total of 73 cases have been reported over the past 14 days, all imported.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government vaccination program in late February, around 4.14 million people, or 61.5 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, including around 3.45 million fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Progress Greece February All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution explains penalty for intercepti ..

Public Prosecution explains penalty for intercepting contents of telephone calls

2 minutes ago
 Chengdu to host 16th EUB-China Fair in mid-Septemb ..

Chengdu to host 16th EUB-China Fair in mid-September

23 seconds ago
 Mazari chairs a meeting with GSC, Youth Economic F ..

Mazari chairs a meeting with GSC, Youth Economic Forum

25 seconds ago
 EPA launches awareness campaign to end plastic bag ..

EPA launches awareness campaign to end plastic bags pollution

30 seconds ago
 Authorities directed to take strict action against ..

Authorities directed to take strict action against profiteers

3 minutes ago
 Over one lakh fine imposed on profiteers

Over one lakh fine imposed on profiteers

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.