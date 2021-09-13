Hong Kong reports one new imported COVID-19 case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HONG KONG, Sept. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) --:Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported one new imported case of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total tally of confirmed infections in Hong Kong to 12,146.

Over the past two weeks, altogether 43 cases were detected, all imported, according to the CHP.

The food and Health Bureau and the Research Council chaired by the Secretary for Food and Health announced Monday that a further 343 million Hong Kong Dollars (about 44.09 million U.S. dollars) have been approved to support local universities to conduct research studies on COVID-19.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, some 4.34 million people, or 64.4 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, while around 3.81 million have been fully vaccinated.