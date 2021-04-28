UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Reports Seven New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 12:51 PM

Hong Kong reports seven new COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong's daily infections of COVID-19 remained single-digit growth on Wednesday, adding to signs that the virus spread has been largely curbed

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's daily infections of COVID-19 remained single-digit growth on Wednesday, adding to signs that the virus spread has been largely curbed.

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection reported Wednesday seven additional confirmed cases, including six imported and one locally transmitted, bringing the total tally to 11,755.

With the abating epidemic situation, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government will launch a "vaccine bubble" plan on Thursday to ease social distancing control for vaccinated people, with the reopening of bars and nightclubs and the resumption of local group tours.

By far, nearly 1.33 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Hong Kong, with 454,500 people fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Tours Hong Kong Government Million

Recent Stories

Multilateralism and Diplomacy is key to resolve gl ..

18 minutes ago

#DGFIAExposesImranKhan trending top in Pakistan

21 minutes ago

Karachi's Green line service to start rolling soon ..

5 minutes ago

Turkish lake with likely clues to Mars gains unwan ..

5 minutes ago

Pacific Islands Forum apologises over leadership r ..

5 minutes ago

European stocks rise at open with eyes on US 28 ap ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.