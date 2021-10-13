UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Reports Three New Imported COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 02:17 PM

Hong Kong reports three new imported COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 12,275

HONG KONG, Oct. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 12,275.

The new imported cases are from Indonesia, the Philippines and Pakistan.

A total of 63 cases have been reported in the past 14 days, including one untraceable local case, while the rest are imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, around 4.54 million people, or 67.5 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, while around 4.30 million are fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Progress Indonesia Philippines February From Government Million

Recent Stories

Mubadala World Tennis Championship makes way for t ..

Mubadala World Tennis Championship makes way for the best in women’s game

3 minutes ago
 China's power use up 6.8 pct in September

China's power use up 6.8 pct in September

54 seconds ago
 Int'l Rural Women Day to be marked on Oct 15

Int'l Rural Women Day to be marked on Oct 15

55 seconds ago
 Central Bank, ADGM to cooperate on development of ..

Central Bank, ADGM to cooperate on development of UAE FinTech sector

18 minutes ago
 Guatemala Condemns Attempts to Topple Several Stat ..

Guatemala Condemns Attempts to Topple Several Statues to Protest Colonial Legacy

58 seconds ago
 China's cinema screen count tops 80,000

China's cinema screen count tops 80,000

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.