Hong Kong reports two new imported COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG, Sept. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported two new imported cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the tally of confirmed cases in Hong Kong to 12,133.

A total of 62 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all were imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, some 4.28 million people, or 63.6 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, while around 3.68 million are fully vaccinated.