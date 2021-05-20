UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Sees No New Local COVID-19 Case For 4 Days In A Row

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 02:09 PM

Hong Kong reported no new local infection of COVID-19 for a fourth straight day on Thursday, indicating the epidemic remains under control

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :-- Hong Kong reported no new local infection of COVID-19 for a fourth straight day on Thursday, indicating the epidemic remains under control.

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection said in a statement that there was only one new imported case, taking the tally in the financial hub to 11,828.

The vaccine rollout is also ongoing in Hong Kong.

More than 2 million doses have been administered under a government inoculation program and some 1.2 million people have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, including 824,200 people fully vaccinated.

