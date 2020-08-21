Hong Kong set for mass COVID-19 testing drive

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Amid a rise in corona-virus cases, Hong Kong will start a mass COVID-19 testing campaign from Sept. 1.

"The Hong Kong government will be responsible for sample collection, delivering samples, and the central government will provide testing personnel and lab services," Chief Executive Carrie Lam said at a news conference on Friday. The testing is expected to be completed in two weeks, according to a report by Chinese daily Global Times.

At least 50 medical workers from China's southern Guangdong province will assist the Hong Kong administration in the drive.

"Hong Kong cannot conduct the citywide testing without the support of the central government," Lam said. With a population of over 7.4 million, Hong Kong has reported 4,605 corona-virus cases and 75 deaths so far.

Nearly 780,500 tests have already been conducted in the semi-autonomous region. Meanwhile, the 2020-21 ordinary session of Hong Kong's Legislative Council (LegCo) will begin from Oct.

14.

Elections for the council, which were scheduled for Sept. 6, have been delayed by a year due to the pandemic Over in mainland China, no local coronavirus case was reported for a fifth consecutive day.

According to the country's National Health Commission, 22 imported cases were recorded over the past 24 hours until Thursday night. China's overall count since last December stands at 84,917, including 4,634 fatalities and 79,792 recoveries.

"There still remain 491 confirmed cases (including 20 cases in serious condition) and no suspected cases. 809,209 people had been identified as having had close contact with infected patients. 14,599 were still under medical observation," the commission said in a statement on Friday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has killed nearly 794,000 people worldwide, with over 22.68 million confirmed cases and over 14.55 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.