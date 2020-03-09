UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks End Down 4.23% On Virus Fears, Oil Price Crash

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 02:05 PM

Hong Kong stocks end down 4.23% on virus fears, oil price crash

Hong Kong shares were hammered Monday by growing fears about the impact of coronavirus on the global economy, while energy firms were battered by a collapse in oil prices

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares were hammered Monday by growing fears about the impact of coronavirus on the global economy, while energy firms were battered by a collapse in oil prices.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index shed 4.

23 percent, or 1,106.21 points, to 25,040.46.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 3.01 percent, or 91.22 points, to 2,943.29, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 3.79 percent, or 72.51 points, to 1,842.66.

