Hong Kong to conduct 3 day mass self-test for COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam on Wednesday invited all people in Hong Kong to do a rapid antigen test (RAT) for COVID-19 each day on April 8-10

HONG KONG, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :--:Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam on Wednesday invited all people in Hong Kong to do a rapid antigen test (RAT) for COVID-19 each day on April 8-10.

Lam told a press conference that the test, on a voluntary basis, is not a replacement for the planned mass mandatory testing, but it aims to identify infected COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong and see when is the best time to conduct the massive testing.

Of the more than 1.1 million positive cases reported in Hong Kong so far, 37 percent, or more than 425,000 cases, came from valid results of RAT, according to Lam.

The HKSAR government on Saturday began distributing anti-epidemic service bags, which include 20 RAT kits, to households across the territory, Lam said, urging people to do the tests and submit the results within 24 hours if tested positive