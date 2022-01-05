UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong To Suspend Flights From 8 Countries Over COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2022 | 02:08 PM

Hong Kong to suspend flights from 8 countries over COVID-19

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government announced on Wednesday that incoming passenger flights from eight countries will be banned from landing in Hong Kong starting from Jan. 8 for 14 days

HONG KONG, Jan. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government announced on Wednesday that incoming passenger flights from eight countries will be banned from landing in Hong Kong starting from Jan. 8 for 14 days.

HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced the flight suspension at a press conference. According to her, the ban will affect passengers from Australia, Britain, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, the Philippines and the United States, including transferring passengers.

According to Lam, the decision on the flight suspension was made because of a rapid change in the local COVID-19 situation.

