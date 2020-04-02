Hong Kongers embrace confined space workouts during pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :In an empty park overshadowed by Hong Kong's cramped apartment blocks, personal trainer Kristen Handford presses record on her phone and begins a workout for clients trying to stay fit at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Alright guys, we'll get started with just a 10 minute body workout that you can do at home in a small space," she says at the start of a video which will later be sent to clients.

It is a scene now being repeated around the globe.

More than 3.4 billion people have been called on or forced by authorities to stay at home, around 44 percent of the world population, according to a count based on an AFP database.

Many are wondering how they can stay healthy during the weeks -- and possibly months -- of self-isolation that lie ahead.

Hong Kongers, who live in some of the world's smallest apartments, say it can be done.

"One hundred percent you can still stay fit," explained Handford, a 33-year-old Canadian mother of one who has lived in Hong Kong the last six years.

"It's just about being creative."The average living space for each Hong Kong resident is just 170 square feet (16 square metres), one of the lowest in the world.

"Trust me, if we can exercise here, you can do it anywhere," Handford said.