UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kongers Embrace Confined Space Workouts During Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 11:50 AM

Hong Kongers embrace confined space workouts during pandemic

In an empty park overshadowed by Hong Kong's cramped apartment blocks, personal trainer Kristen Handford presses record on her phone and begins a workout for clients trying to stay fit at home during the coronavirus pandemic

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :In an empty park overshadowed by Hong Kong's cramped apartment blocks, personal trainer Kristen Handford presses record on her phone and begins a workout for clients trying to stay fit at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Alright guys, we'll get started with just a 10 minute body workout that you can do at home in a small space," she says at the start of a video which will later be sent to clients.

It is a scene now being repeated around the globe.

More than 3.4 billion people have been called on or forced by authorities to stay at home, around 44 percent of the world population, according to a count based on an AFP database.

Many are wondering how they can stay healthy during the weeks -- and possibly months -- of self-isolation that lie ahead.

Hong Kongers, who live in some of the world's smallest apartments, say it can be done.

"One hundred percent you can still stay fit," explained Handford, a 33-year-old Canadian mother of one who has lived in Hong Kong the last six years.

"It's just about being creative."The average living space for each Hong Kong resident is just 170 square feet (16 square metres), one of the lowest in the world.

"Trust me, if we can exercise here, you can do it anywhere," Handford said.

Related Topics

World Hong Kong Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Jazz great Ellis Marsalis dies aged 85 after virus ..

5 minutes ago

Oil rebounds on hopes of US intervention to end pr ..

4 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks open lower after Wall St rout

4 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 2 April 2020

2 hours ago

Lives behind grim coronavirus numbers

4 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.