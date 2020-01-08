Hospital faces shortage of anti-rabies Vaccine

(@imziishan)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Unavailability of anti-rabies vaccine in hospitals causing difficulties for local residents as one more child of class 2 attacked by stray dog here on Wednesday.

According to details, Sandeep s/o Soaim Thakur student of class 2 was brought at Taluka hospital for preventive vaccine, but hospital staff refused to inject him, due to unavailability of the vaccine.

It is pertinent to mention here that 19 cases of dog bite were reported during last month and this was third case being reported in January 2020.