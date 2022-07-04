Hospital to be reserved for Coronavirus patients in Lahore

(@Abdulla99267510)

Punjab Health Minister has directed health authorities to conduct random testing in cattle markets to take measures against fast spread of COVID-19.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 4th, 2022) The Punjab health department has decided to reserve a hospital in Lahore for Coronavirus patients.

It was decided in a meeting chaired by Punjab Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique at the provincial department.

"It has been decided to activate Corona ward in PKLI during the CEAG meeting," said the health department spokesperson.

He said that public should strictly implement SOPs to protect from coronavirus on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan, Additional Secretaries Dr Asim Altaf, Dr Hafiz Shahid Latif, Dr Mahmood Shaukat, Dr Aslam Khan, Brigadier General Kamal, Dr Somiya Iqtdar, Dr Hiya Gulzar and other members from the World Health Organization.

The Minister took a detailed look at the situation in Corona across the province. CEAG members reviewed SOPs in connection with the increase in Corona cases. Provincial Minister Khawaja Rafique has said on this occasion that It has been decided to ensure the use of masks during the CEAG meeting.