House Officers Of Nishtar Hospital Protest For Two Months House Job's Extension

Faizan Hashmi 15 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 04:02 PM

House Officers of Nishtar hospital launched protest against two-month extension of the compulsory house job time period after completing MBBS degree

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :House Officers of Nishtar hospital launched protest against two-month extension of the compulsory house job time period after completing MBBS degree.

A large number of house officers gathered outside of Medical Superintendent office on Saturday. They held sit-in and demanded of the authority to withdraw notification forthwith.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that they had completed 12 months of compulsory house jobs after completing their degree. They termed the new order against both of morality and norms of justice.

They said as per renowned order they had to have perform duty for further two months which would cause to delay registration with PMCRMP, thus damaging career.

They asked health authority, either to recruit graduates from foreign and private medical colleges or give two-month extension to those officers who would be willing to do job for the said extended time period.

